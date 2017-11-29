National Politics

Democratic lawmaker Van Drew running for Congress in NJ

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:36 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Democratic state Sen. Jeff Van Drew says he is launching a bid to succeed retiring GOP Rep. Frank LoBiondo.

Van Drew said in a statement Wednesday that his top priority would be bringing "good jobs" to southern New Jersey's 2nd District. If Van Drew wins the seat in 2018, it would be a Democratic gain.

A dentist and volunteer firefighter, Van Drew has represented the southern New Jersey-based 1st Legislative District in the Senate for a decade, and for six years before that in the Assembly.

LoBiondo has represented the district since winning election in 1994. He announced his plans to retire earlier this month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The district includes all or part of eight southern New Jersey counties and includes Atlantic City.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video