Democratic lawmaker Van Drew running for Congress in NJ

New Jersey Democratic state Sen. Jeff Van Drew says he is launching a bid to succeed retiring GOP Rep. Frank LoBiondo.
Van Drew said in a statement Wednesday that his top priority would be bringing "good jobs" to southern New Jersey's 2nd District. If Van Drew wins the seat in 2018, it would be a Democratic gain.
A dentist and volunteer firefighter, Van Drew has represented the southern New Jersey-based 1st Legislative District in the Senate for a decade, and for six years before that in the Assembly.
LoBiondo has represented the district since winning election in 1994. He announced his plans to retire earlier this month.
Never miss a local story.
The district includes all or part of eight southern New Jersey counties and includes Atlantic City.
Comments