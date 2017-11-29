National Politics

Marijuana bust leads to 4-year sentence, likely deportation

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:53 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEW ORLEANS

A federal judge in New Orleans has sentenced a man to more than four years in federal prison for illegally re-entering the U.S. after his 2013 deportation, and for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane Evans says in a news release that the 51-month sentence was handed down Tuesday in the case of 58-year-old Salvador Ordonez-Maldonado.

Ordonez had pleaded guilty in the case.

Evans' statement says the Mexican native will face deportation proceedings by immigration officials after he completes his sentence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prosecutors said Ordonez was arrested in 2015 in connection with the delivery of 27 kilograms of marijuana that had been sent from Mexico to Memphis, then to Abita Springs. Ordonez was arrested as he opened the packages in the garage of an Abita Springs residence.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video