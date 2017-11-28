FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks at a rally for U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore in Fairhope, Ala.
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks at a rally for U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore in Fairhope, Ala. Brynn Anderson AP Photo
National Politics

The Latest: Bannon now says he'll campaign for Roy Moore

By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:39 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

The Latest on Steve Bannon and Roy Moore (all times EST):

9:35 p.m.

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon will head to Alabama to campaign for embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore next week.

A person familiar with the plans say Bannon will attend a rally with Moore on December 5. The person was not authorized to be named discussing the plans.

The Associated Press previously reported that a Bannon associate said the adviser had no plans to campaign for Moore in the state.

But Bannon tells CNN he looks forward to rallying with Moore and sending "shockwaves to the political and media elites."

Other Republicans have backed away from Moore since the former state Supreme Court judge was accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls decades ago.

