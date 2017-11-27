National Politics

Maui pilot project would allow sleeping in cars at parks

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 02:12 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WAILUKU, Hawaii

A Maui County Council member wants to start a pilot project to allow people to sleep in their vehicles overnight at a county park.

The Maui News reports that the measure calling for the "use of vehicles for human habitation" at South Maui Regional Park was referred Nov. 17 to the council's Housing, Human Services and Transportation Committee.

Council Member Kelly King is pushing for the program. She says it will test if a broader ordinance would be doable and will give homeless families that have a car a place with access to bathrooms.

State law prohibits people from living in their vehicles on public property. But King says the state law allows counties wiggle room to enact bills.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The program would involve people registering to stay the night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video