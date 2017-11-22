Sexual harassment lawsuit against Rutherford dismissed

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2014 file photo, Dan Rutherford, then the Illinois state treasurer, speaks at a news conference in Chicago. A judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment that derailed Rutherford's political career. Court records show the lawsuit was dismissed by agreement of both sides, including the plaintiff, a former Rutherford employee who claimed Rutherford made unwanted sexual advances toward him on several occasions. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo