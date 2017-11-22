National Politics

Shelter director to be next head of child welfare agency

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:40 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

TOPEKA, Kan.

A children's shelter director will be the next leader of a troubled state agency that's tasked with protecting youth from abuse and neglect.

The Kansas City Star reports that financial disclosure forms show that Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer has selected Gina Meier-Hummel as secretary of the Department for Children and Families. Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr confirmed the selection and said Gov. Sam Brownback had delegated the decision to Colyer.

Meier-Hummel has been involved in Kansas's social service system for decades and serves on a task force examining the foster care system. Before becoming the director of the Children's Shelter in Lawrence, she served in positions within the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and DCF.

Colyer will formally unveil his pick Wednesday. It will be subject to Senate confirmation.

