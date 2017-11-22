National Politics

History Center opens some papers of former Rep. Rahall

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:49 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Records and photographs from the papers of former U.S. Rep. Nick Joe Rahall II have been opened for research at West Virginia University Libraries' West Virginia & Regional History Center.

Rahall won the 1976 contest for West Virginia's Fourth Congressional District seat and was re-elected 18 times. He is the state's longest-serving congressman.

The university said in a news release the materials in Rahall's collection document his contributions to national policy and state projects.

The opened materials are mostly from press files and include speeches, press releases and newspaper clippings from throughout his tenure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Many of the photographs have been made available online at http://rahall.lib.wvu.edu .

Rahall donated his papers to WVU Libraries in 2015.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video