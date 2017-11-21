National Politics

Army members investigated for misbehavior during Trump trip

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 10:49 PM

WASHINGTON

The Pentagon says it is investigating allegations of misbehavior by three service members during President Donald Trump's trip to Asia earlier this month.

The Washington Post reports that the Army personnel are under investigations for claims they broke curfew and had improper contact with foreign women during Trump's stop in Vietnam.

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana W. White has confirmed to The Associated Press that "the incident is under investigation."

The Post reports that the Army noncommissioned officers worked for the White House Communications Agency, which helps ensure that the president and other officials have secure communications systems. The three service members, who have been reassigned, could lose their security clearances and face other disciplinary actions.

