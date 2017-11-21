This undated photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Rahmael Sal Holt. Authorities are seeking Holt as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a rookie police officer on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
This undated photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Rahmael Sal Holt. Authorities are seeking Holt as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a rookie police officer on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Rahmael Sal Holt. Authorities are seeking Holt as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a rookie police officer on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

National Politics

Suspect arrested in Pennsylvania police officer shooting

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 07:10 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa.

The man accused of fatally shooting a rookie police officer in western Pennsylvania was taken into custody Tuesday, the state police said.

Details of the arrest of 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt were not immediately released. A news conference was planned for later Tuesday.

Holt is accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night.

Shaw tried to pull over a Jeep Cherokee driven by Tavon Jamere Harper at 8 p.m. Friday, according to a complaint filed by Westmoreland County Detective Ray Dupilka.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The Jeep never stopped," Dupilka wrote in the complaint.

District Attorney John Peck said Shaw was attempting to pull the SUV over for a traffic violation that he characterized as "something minor."

On Sunday, police arrested Harper, who they allege fled the traffic stop after Holt bolted from the SUV.

They tracked down Harper and found him Saturday with $2,500 cash and bags of suspected heroin, according to a criminal complaint.

On Sunday, detectives filed drug and fleeing charges against Harper. He does not face charges in connection with Shaw's death.

Authorities said the 25-year-old rookie officer was shot in the chest while chasing Holt on foot.

A viewing resumes Tuesday and Shaw's funeral is set for Wednesday.

Officers from different towns and municipalities were pitching in on the manhunt so the town's police department could grieve Shaw's death and attend services, New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said.

"The outpouring of support from the officers from all over western Pennsylvania has been extraordinary," he said. "We could not be doing this without them."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video