County in rural Mississippi Delta aims to boost recycling

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017

GREENVILLE, Miss.

A mostly rural county in the Mississippi Delta will try to increase its residents' use of recycling programs.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Washington County has a new 20-year solid waste agreement with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

County engineer Mark Hooker told supervisors that the state is requiring a countywide recycling program. He says the challenge is finding drop-off points that people in rural areas will use.

Hooker says people are "not going to drive from Arcola to Greenville to put out cardboard."

The county will have to give the state a few reports a year with information about the program.

