National Politics

Attorney general to discuss fatal shooting at gas station

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 12:13 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 16 MINUTES AGO

BELMONT, N.H.

New Hampshire's attorney general is going to discuss his office's findings in the fatal shooting of a man who got into a confrontation with a police officer at a gas station in Belmont in September.

The briefing Tuesday by Gordon MacDonald at the Belmont Corner Meeting House will include video from the gas station and police audio recordings from the Sept. 30 incident.

Last month, investigators said 46-year-old Joseph Mazzitelli died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had fired his weapon at least once. The officer also fired shots. The medical examiner's office said Mazzitelli suffered two additional gunshot wounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video