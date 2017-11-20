National Politics

Judge permanently blocks Trump sanctuary cities order

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:05 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SAN FRANCISCO

A federal judge has permanently blocked President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick issued the ruling on Monday in lawsuits brought by two California counties, San Francisco and Santa Clara. Orrick said Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.

The judge had previously put a temporary hold on the executive order targeting so-called sanctuary cities. The Trump administration has appealed that decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Trump administration has also moved to withhold one particular law enforcement grant from sanctuary cities, prompting a new round of lawsuits.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video