National Politics

Indiana BMV branches closed Thursday, Friday for holiday

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 07:46 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers that its license branches will be closed two days this week in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The BMV says all of its license branches across Indiana will be closed both Thursday and Friday for the holiday.

But the state agency says its branches will resume their regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday.

A complete list of BMV branch locations and hours is available at myBMV.com. Customers can also complete transactions online at that web address.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video