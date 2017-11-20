US ending temporary permits for almost 60,000 Haitians

FILE - In this May 22, 2017, file photo, Pierrot Mervilier, center rear, hugs a girl that did not wish to be identified, living in the U.S. with Temporary Protected Status

TPS) after she and her family spoke to members of the media in Miami. The Trump administration said Nov. 20 it is ending a temporary residency permit program that has allowed almost 60,000 citizens from Haiti to live and work in the United States since a 2010 powerful earthquake shook the Caribbean nation. The Homeland Security Department said conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time — until July 2019 — to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.