FILE - In this July 19, 2017, file photo, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. Short says President Donald Trump isn't campaigning for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore due to "discomfort" with allegations of sexual misconduct involving the former judge. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo

National Politics

WH: Trump not stumping for Moore due to discomfort with bid

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 03:19 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump isn't campaigning for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore because of "discomfort" with the sexual misconduct allegations made by several women.

But he isn't calling on the controversial judge to drop out of the race because aides say he thinks the state's voters should decide. Ultimately, aides say Trump doesn't know who to believe following decades-old allegations made one month before the Dec. 12 election.

White House legislative director Marc Short, said: "Obviously if he did not believe that the women's accusations were credible, he would be down campaigning for Roy Moore." Still, Short added the "38-year-old allegations" were virtually unprovable.

