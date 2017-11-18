Palestinian official balking at US 'extortion or pressure'

FILE- In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration put the Palestinians on notice Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, that it will shut their office in Washington unless they've entered serious peace talks with Israel, U.S. officials said. Tillerson has determined that the Palestinians ran afoul of an obscure provision in a U.S. law that says the Palestine Liberation Organization's mission must close if the Palestinians try to get the International Criminal Court to prosecute Israelis for crimes against Palestinians. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo