Kentucky city finalizes deal to move Confederate statues

November 17, 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Government leaders in Kentucky's second-largest city have finalized an agreement to move two Confederate statues to a cemetery.

Media reports say the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted Thursday to approve the agreement with the Lexington Cemetery over moving the statues of Confederate General John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge, a Confederate secretary of war.

Both men are buried at Lexington Cemetery.

The city and cemetery were in negotiations for weeks over issues associated with moving the statues, including security and upkeep of the statues.

The cemetery will have access to a fund started at the Blue Grass Community Foundation for the upkeep and costs associated with moving the statues.

The statues were fixtures in downtown Lexington for more than 130 years. The city removed the statues in mid-October.

