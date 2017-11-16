National Politics

Police close investigation into lawmaker without charges

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 09:19 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A Republican Assemblyman from the Central Valley won't face criminal charges stemming from a sexual misconduct claim.

Sacramento police spokeswoman Linda Matthews said Thursday that investigators found no evidence to support a charge against Devon Mathis of Visalia.

Political blogger Joseph Turner had accused Mathis of sexual misconduct based on an anonymous interview with a person who claimed to have knowledge of it. No details of the alleged incident were disclosed by police.

Through a spokeswoman, Mathis has denied the accusation and noted nobody ever came forward to say they were a victim.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier this week, the Tulare County Republican committee passed a resolution calling on Mathis to resign.

Allegations of harassment against several lawmakers have rocked the state Capitol.

On Thursday, the Legislative Women's Caucus called for a unified review of Capitol harassment policies involving both legislative houses and both parties.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago. During a press conference on Nov. 11, Moore denied allegations. “I have no been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"
Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video