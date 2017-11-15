What did they say? Roy Moore camp finally speaks

More Videos 0:41 Can you believe this Savannah thief stole a Salvation Army red donation kettle? Pause 0:54 Want to make an unbelievably big meatball, too? Here's how to do it 0:49 This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 1:16 Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade 0:32 See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 1:36 Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. AP

