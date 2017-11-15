President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn upon his return to the White House in Washington, from a five-nation Asia tour, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.
National Politics

Just back from Asia, Trump calls trip a success, slams media

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 7:44 AM

WASHINGTON

Just back from Asia, President Donald Trump has resumed his morning tweeting routine — this time citing what he's calling a "successful" trip and slamming a regular media target.

The president arrived back at the White House on Tuesday evening after a 12-day tour of Asia, and the tweeting picked up hours later.

He says the United States is "respected again" in the Asia-Pacific region and he asserts that people "will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come!"

Trump also is back sparring at CNN, one of his favorite media targets.

The president says he was — in his word — "forced" to watch CNN during the trip and —as he puts it — "again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is."

