National Politics

Trump to spend Thanksgiving in Palm Beach

Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:36 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is set to spend Thanksgiving in Palm Beach, Florida, continuing a family tradition he maintained before moving to the White House.

A Federal Aviation Administration notice advises that Trump will be in the area that hosts several of his private clubs Nov. 21-26. Trump has frequented the area for decades, owning the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach and a golf course a mile away in West Palm Beach. A White House official didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the president's travel plans.

Earlier this year, Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago. As president, Trump has spent all or part of more than 75 days at properties he owns in Florida, Virginia and New Jersey.

