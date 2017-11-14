National Politics

Stolen car suspect is fatally shot by Phoenix police officer

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:45 PM

PHOENIX

Police in Phoenix say a stolen car suspect has died after being shot by an officer.

They say the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Undercover and uniformed police officers were conducting surveillance on two stolen vehicles.

Police say the suspect was seen getting into one of the stolen vehicles wearing a bandana over his face and driving it to the apartment complex.

The suspect fled when a uniformed police officer tried to question him and a second uniformed officer then confronted him.

Police say the suspect raised a gun and pointed it at the officer before being shot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital and his name hasn't been released yet.

Police say no officers were injured.

