Stalled in Congress, LGBT rights advance at the local level

In this Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017 photo, Duval Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, center, is hugged after the Jacksonville City Council voted 12-6 to support the Human Rights Ordinance

HRO) in Jacksonville, Fla. At left are Rabbi Rick Shapiro, the Interim Senior Rabbi at Congregation Ahavath Chesed, and Nancy Broner, Executive Director of OneJax. At the U.S. Capitol, and in most statehouses nationwide, supporters of LGBT rights are unable to make major gains these days. Instead, they're notching victories in scores of cities and towns that have acted on their own in Republican-governed states.