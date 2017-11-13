National Politics

Walker eliminates Wisconsin's minimum hunting age

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:38 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that eliminates a minimum age requirement to hunt in Wisconsin.

The bill allows a person of any age to participate in a mentored hunt. The law had previously required a child to be at least 10-years-old to participate in a mentored hunt.

Walker signed the bill Saturday, exactly one week before the state's gun deer hunting season kicks off.

Wisconsin becomes the 35th states to have no minimum hunting age. The bill also permits hunters and mentors to have more than one weapon between them.

Opponents had argued that lowering the minimum hunting age was unsafe, while backers say parents should be empowered to decide when their children are ready to hunt.

