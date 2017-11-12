Town officials consider ban on clothing-optional beach

Town officials in Vermont are considering banning nude sunbathing at a popular beach following complaints from women who say they were harassed by naked sunbathing men last summer.
The Westmore Select Board has met with the town attorney to consider a draft public indecency ordinance that would put an end to the clothing-optional beach. The Caledonian-Record reports the secluded beach will be likely addressed in a letter from town selectmen.
Select board chair Bill Perkins says the ban will also be a discussion item at the annual meeting in early March.
Perkins says all three selectmen believe it's time for a public indecency ordinance in Westmore, but ultimately it will be up to the voters.
