Police: Knife-wielding man shot after lunging at officer

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 10:36 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia police say a man armed with a knife was shot and wounded when he lunged at an officer attempting to resolve a dispute the man and his roommates were having over cable TV problems.

Police responded to a home shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday where the shirtless 57-year-old resident was said to be "irate regarding the television and internet not working."

Police say the man blamed the other occupants, a man and two women, for the problem. While police were outside the house, the man re-entered it, armed himself with a folding knife and approached the male roommate.

Officers ordered him to drop the weapon but he refused. Police say he then lunged at an officer, who fired.

The man is in critical but stable condition at a hospital. He wasn't identified.

