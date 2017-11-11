FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. The Supreme Court is making new legal filings available online starting Monday, years behind the rest of the federal court system. It’s a big step forward for an institution that has sometimes had just a glancing familiarity with technology.
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. The Supreme Court is making new legal filings available online starting Monday, years behind the rest of the federal court system. It’s a big step forward for an institution that has sometimes had just a glancing familiarity with technology. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. The Supreme Court is making new legal filings available online starting Monday, years behind the rest of the federal court system. It’s a big step forward for an institution that has sometimes had just a glancing familiarity with technology. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo

National Politics

Electronic filing coming to the Supreme Court

Associated Press

November 11, 2017 2:41 AM

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court is taking another step into the electronic age, making new legal filings available online starting Monday.

But don't think that means the high court is all in when it comes to other types of modern communication, such as livestreaming audio or video of its sessions.

This latest updating of court procedures provides an electronic filing system that is free and easily accessible to the public.

Until now, lawyers have not been required to submit their filings to the court electronically. Beginning Monday, those documents should appear quickly on the court's website.

People who can't afford to pay court costs will be allowed to file paper copies, which Supreme Court employees will scan and post online.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp addressed with his team the NFL’s national anthem protests.

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' 1:01

Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important'
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality
Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity 2:00

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity

View More Video