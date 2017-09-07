The Latest: Trump Jr. denies collusion with Russia

In this April 17, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. President Trump’s oldest son is expected to meet privately Thursday with a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump Jr.’s closed-door appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee is likely to focus on a meeting he convened with a Russian lawyer during the campaign. Emails released in July show Trump Jr. was told the meeting at Trump Tower was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father during the election. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo