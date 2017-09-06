FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, political scientist Charles Murray speaks at The Madison Club in Madison, Wis. Harvard University is hosting a talk by Murray, an author who co-wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence and touched off a boisterous protest earlier this year in Vermont. Murray has said his views are misunderstood. He says he hopes his appearance on campus Wednesday, Sept. 6, is peaceable.
Scholar who sees race, intelligence ties to speak at Harvard

By VAISHNAVEE SHARMA Associated Press

September 06, 2017 12:22 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Harvard University is hosting a talk by an author who co-wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence and touched off a boisterous protest earlier this year in Vermont.

Political scientist Charles Murray, co-author of 1994's "The Bell Curve," has said his views are misunderstood. He says he hopes Wednesday evening's appearance on campus is peaceable.

Murray's speech last March at Vermont's Middlebury College prompted a demonstration that involved up to eight masked people. A Middlebury professor suffered a neck injury during a subsequent physical confrontation, and 67 students eventually were disciplined.

Murray's Harvard appearance is being sponsored by the Open Campus Initiative, a student-run group that advocates free expression and has been inviting provocative speakers.

The Southern Poverty Law Center labels Murray a white nationalist. He denies it.

