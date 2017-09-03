National Politics

September 3, 2017 10:50 AM

Trump attends church service on National Day of Prayer

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is attending a church service on a National Day of Prayer for Harvey victims.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at St. John's Church, an Episcopal church near the White House, on Sunday morning.

Trump had declared Sunday a National Day of Prayer for Harvey victims and recovery efforts in Texas and Louisiana. In his official proclamation he called on "Americans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers today for all those harmed by Hurricane Harvey."

Trump made a second visit on Saturday to communities devastated by Harvey, traveling to Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The White House has asked Congress to approve $7.9 billion for initial relief efforts when lawmakers return to Washington on Tuesday.

