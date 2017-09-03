National Politics

September 3, 2017 1:41 AM

US seizes control of Russian posts in San Fran, DC, NY

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The United States seized control Saturday of three Russian diplomatic posts in the U.S. after confirming the Russians had complied with the Trump administration's order to get out within two days, officials said.

As the Kremlin cried foul, accusing Washington of bullying tactics, the U.S. disputed Moscow's claims that American officials had threatened to "break down the entrance door" to one of the facilities, and that the FBI was "clearing the premises." Not true, said a senior State Department official, adding that U.S. officials had joined Russian Embassy personnel for walkthroughs of the three buildings.

"These inspections were carried out to secure and protect the facilities and to confirm the Russian government had vacated the premises," the official said in a statement emailed Saturday to reporters by the State Department on condition the official not be named.

Russia has been incensed by the move to shutter Russia's consulate in San Francisco and trade offices in Washington and New York, actions the U.S. took in retaliation for Moscow's decision last month to force the U.S. to cut its diplomatic personnel in Russia to 455. Moscow has accused the U.S. of violating international law by shuttering the facilities, a charge the U.S. disputes.

On Saturday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the U.S. deputy chief of mission in Moscow, Anthony Godfrey, to deliver a formal protest note calling the purported trade office search an "unprecedented aggressive action."

The Foreign Ministry also posted video on Facebook that it said showed FBI agents inspecting the consulate general building in San Francisco. In the video, a man in a tie knocks on several numbered doors and enters what appears to be apartment units, taking a quick glance inside before declaring everything in order.

There was no additional comment from the U.S. about whether the FBI was involved in the inspections. The State Department declined to answer additional questions about whether the premises might be searched for intelligence-gathering purposes now that the Russians have left.

On Saturday night, lights shined brightly on several floors of the consulate in San Francisco and some windows were wide open.

A day earlier, black smoke was seen billowing from the chimney at the consulate as the Russians rushed to meet the Saturday deadline, and workers could be seen hauling boxes out of the stately building.

The U.S. did appear to bow to one Russian complaint — that they were given a mere 48 hours to vacate homes used by diplomats and their families. Softening the original order, the U.S. said it had made "separate arrangements" to give families "sufficient time" to pack their belongings and vacate apartments on the consulate grounds.

The U.S. wouldn't disclose how long the Russians would have to move out of the residential part of the consulate, other than to say that Moscow had been informed of the new deadline. In the meantime, the State Department will control all access to the properties, along with the responsibility for securing and maintaining them, the official said.

The closures on both U.S. coasts mark perhaps the most drastic diplomatic measure by the United States against Russia since 1986, near the end of the Cold War, when the nuclear-armed powers expelled dozens of each other's diplomats.

And it comes amid some of the broadest strains in their relationship ever since. The two countries have clashed over the wars in Ukraine and Syria, but most significantly over American allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election to boost President Donald Trump's chances of victory. Investigations continue into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Moscow.

___

AP writer Garance Burke in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Pause
Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Monkeys are are not a threat to public says Alpha Genesis CEO 0:40

Monkeys are are not a threat to public says Alpha Genesis CEO

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Kent State 3:57

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Kent State

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

The Lowcountry weighs in on Trump's ban on transgender people in the military 1:17

The Lowcountry weighs in on Trump's ban on transgender people in the military

Trump on former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson: 'He's going to be a great NFL player' 1:03

Trump on former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson: 'He's going to be a great NFL player'

Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’ 1:47

Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP 2:53

Lindsey Graham talks Trump to SC GOP

  • Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity

    Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach spoke at Thursday's City Council meeting about how the city can denounce racism and improve inclusivity following the violent acts in Charlottesville, Va. There are two changes the mayor thinks the city could make to achieve this goal — asking the state to change the name of the Talmadge Bridge and amending Forsyth Park's Confederate monument.

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity

View more video

National Politics