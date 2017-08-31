National Politics

August 31, 2017 7:57 PM

California lawmakers pass bill on storm water fees

By SOPHIA BOLLAG Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California lawmakers have approved a bill to let local governments charge residents for storm water management systems without voter approval.

Supporters of the measure say it will help cities and counties prevent flooding and save water. But opponents say it violates Californians' right to vote on taxes.

The measure now needs Gov. Jerry Brown's signature to become law. It would let local governments charge residents to construct facilities for diverting and storing rain runoff just as they already do for sewage facilities.

It's unclear how much residents' water fees would increase because it would vary by community.

Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego says such infrastructure could have protected against the flooding in San Jose earlier this year that caused an estimated $73 million in damage.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

More Videos

‘An extremely dangerous hurricane:’ Here’s what meteorologists are saying about Hurricane Irma 1:38

‘An extremely dangerous hurricane:’ Here’s what meteorologists are saying about Hurricane Irma

Pause
Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant

Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays 0:34

Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey 2:10

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven 0:44

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

  • Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity

    Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach spoke at Thursday's City Council meeting about how the city can denounce racism and improve inclusivity following the violent acts in Charlottesville, Va. There are two changes the mayor thinks the city could make to achieve this goal — asking the state to change the name of the Talmadge Bridge and amending Forsyth Park's Confederate monument.

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity

View more video

National Politics