Missouri lawmaker posts hope that vandal should be 'hung'

A Missouri lawmaker in a Wednesday Facebook post said that he hoped whoever placed paint on a Confederate monument in Springfield is found and hanged, prompting a Democratic leader to call for his resignation.
"This is totally against the law," Osceola Republican Rep. Warren Love wrote in the post. "I hope they are found & hung from a tall tree with a long rope."
Love said his post is no longer up, although the lawmaker told The Associated Press he did not take it down.
Vandalism of the Confederate monument was discovered at the Springfield National Cemetery on Wednesday, at a time when heightened security surrounded President Donald Trump's visit to Springfield to discuss tax policy. The Greene County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
Love, in a response he provided to AP and said he also posted on Facebook, later backed off and said people had interpreted his post "to be rather harsh and inciting violence." He told AP the term was a "cowboy slang statement," not a call for lynching, as it was described by Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Webber.
"I did not mean it that way and was only using and old Cowboy Statement that is a western custom of a penalty for Thieves that steal Cattle & Horses," Love's later statement said. "To all who this post offended I am very sorry."
Webber said Love should resign.
Comments