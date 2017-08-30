Screenshot from Jason Spencer’s Facebook
Screenshot from Jason Spencer’s Facebook

National Politics

GOP lawmaker warns Democrat may ‘go missing’ if she tries to remove Confederate statue

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

August 30, 2017 8:42 AM

A Republican member of the Georgia House of Representatives denied he was threatening a former Democratic colleague when he wrote she may “go missing” if she pushed for the removal of a Confederate statue — saying he was “just trying to keep her safe if she decided to come down and raise hell.”

Jason Spencer, a member of the Georgia House since 2010, posted a selfie with a Georgia monument dedicated to Confederate president Jefferson Davis on Facebook, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

“This is Georgia’s history,” he wrote. “#DealWithIt.”

LaDawn Jones, who previously represented an Atlanta-based district in the Georgia House, took issue with the post, and began debating with Spencer in the comments.

“Yes get it in … before it is torn down,” wrote Jones, who is black. “Are state tax dollars going to this? If so I need to take a closer look at the state budget. I’ll deal with it but don’t want to pay for it.”

Spencer replied that the statue is “not going anywhere,” to which Jones wrote back: “Hold on to your family bibles because progress is not on your side. #sorrynotsorry.”

More Videos

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines 0:55

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

Pause
Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

How to drive the Bluffton traffic circle 1:36

How to drive the Bluffton traffic circle

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

Did politics affect the Hilton Head's ‘mini-hotel’? 0:50

Did politics affect the Hilton Head's ‘mini-hotel’?

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey 2:27

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

  • Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday

    The United Daughters of the Confederacy asked the Kansas City, Missouri Parks Department to move and store the Loyal Women of the South monument after vandalism last week to the stone. The removal was paid for by an anonymous donor.

Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday

The United Daughters of the Confederacy asked the Kansas City, Missouri Parks Department to move and store the Loyal Women of the South monument after vandalism last week to the stone. The removal was paid for by an anonymous donor.

David Eulitt, Max Londberg and Lynn Horsley The Kansas City Star

As the conversation continued, Spencer began making statements that some viewed as veiled threats toward Jones.

“Continue your quixotic journey into South Georgia and it will not be pleasant,” Spencer wrote, adding that Jones “won’t be met with torches but something a lot more definitive,” a reference to the white supremacists who gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.

“(That’s) the truth,” he wrote. “Not a warning. Those folks won’t put up with it like they do in Atlanta.”

He continued: “They will go missing in the Okefenokee (swamp). Too many necks they are red around here. Don’t say I didn’t warn you about ’em.”

Jones replied that Spencer’s comment “sounds like a threat of physical violence,” adding that change will happen with future generations.

“Enjoy but know … WINTER IS COMING,” Jones wrote. “You know it too … otherwise you wouldn’t have found a need to even make this post or those hollow threats of not coming to south GA.”

In a text message to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Spencer wrote that he wanted to issue a “warning to (Jones) of how people can behave about this issue” — and that he was not threatening her bodily harm.

Jones said she was “concerned” by Spencer’s comments, but added that the two “had a unique relationship in the Georgia Legislature.”

“If that had come from anybody else, I’d take it as a serious threat,” she said.

More Videos

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines 0:55

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

Pause
Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

How to drive the Bluffton traffic circle 1:36

How to drive the Bluffton traffic circle

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

Did politics affect the Hilton Head's ‘mini-hotel’? 0:50

Did politics affect the Hilton Head's ‘mini-hotel’?

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey 2:27

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

  • Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday

    The United Daughters of the Confederacy asked the Kansas City, Missouri Parks Department to move and store the Loyal Women of the South monument after vandalism last week to the stone. The removal was paid for by an anonymous donor.

Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday

The United Daughters of the Confederacy asked the Kansas City, Missouri Parks Department to move and store the Loyal Women of the South monument after vandalism last week to the stone. The removal was paid for by an anonymous donor.

David Eulitt, Max Londberg and Lynn Horsley The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity

View More Video