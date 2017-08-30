National Politics

West Virginia gets 3 federal environmental grants

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 1:18 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's U.S. senators say the Environmental Protection Agency has approved $430,000 in grants for three projects in the state.

The Upshur County Commission will get $200,000 to clean up the Upshur County Youth Camp's half-acre tar pit, where the Buckhannon Chemical Co. disposed of wastes until 1933.

The city of Thomas will get $200,000 to inventory, assess and plan cleanups for its brownfield sites.

Friends of Dickers Creek will get $30,000 to coordinate water quality workshops in rural Monongalia and Preston counties.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say the funds will help clean up communities and revive sites.

