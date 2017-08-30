National Politics

Ohio bill would protect campus speakers, punish disrupters

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 12:15 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A Republican proposal in Ohio seeks to protect speakers' appearances at Ohio colleges and calls on campuses to punish students who disrupt them.

State Reps. Wesley Goodman, of Cardington, and Andrew Brenner, of Powell, announced the Campus Free Speech Act Tuesday.

It would restrict creation of campus "free speech zones" and require colleges to establish sanctions for students who interfere with "the free expression of others." Campuses could be sued if someone feels First Amendment rights were restricted. The measure also prohibits universities from disinviting certain speakers because of protests.

Similar bills are emerging around the country, as conservatives react to recent decisions by universities to cancel certain speakers for fear of violent protests. Opponents worry such bills are too far-reaching.

Cincinnati-based Citizens for Community Values backs Ohio's bill.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity 2:00

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
The Lowcountry weighs in on Trump's ban on transgender people in the military 1:17

The Lowcountry weighs in on Trump's ban on transgender people in the military

View More Video