Kentucky AG office can't determine whether meeting broke law

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 3:14 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Kentucky attorney general's office says it can't determine whether a board inspecting Gov. Matt Bevin's Louisville home violated open meetings law because it doesn't know if public business was discussed during the inspection.

The Courier-Journal reports Attorney General Andy Beshear's office ruled Monday it couldn't establish that the Jefferson County Board of Assessment Appeals violated the law. The home was inspected Aug. 1 after Bevin appealed the $2.9 million value placed on the home and 19 acres of surrounding land.

Bevin purchased the mansion and 10 of the acres from a friend and political donor for $1.6 million. The appeals board this month set the value of the home and the 10 acres at $1.4 million.

Newspaper attorney Jon Fleischaker said he's not sure whether the decision merits an appeal since the circumstances are "fairly unique."

