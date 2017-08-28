Judge in Stanford sex assault case can be recalled

FILE - This June 27, 2011 file photo shows Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, who drew criticism for sentencing former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to only six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. A Northern California judge has ruled that a recall campaign can resume collecting signatures to oust a judge critics say gave too light a sentence to a college athlete convicted of sexual assault. In a tentative ruling Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, retired San Francisco County Judge Kay Tsenin agreed with the recall campaign that the county has authority over the recall of Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, not the state. The Recorder via AP, File Jason Doiy