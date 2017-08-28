Volunteers headed to help with hurricane recovery

Red Cross volunteers from South Dakota are among those heading to Texas to help those affected by tropical storm Harvey.
Brenda and Ron Jacobs of Sioux Falls are trying to fly to Texas to lend a hand, but have had their flight rescheduled to Monday. The couple has helped with storm relief in the past. Brenda Jacobs tells KELO -TV they will feed those in need and provide toiletries and other items.
Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator William "Brock" Long, said at a news conference in Washington Monday that "we need citizens to be involved," because the storm and resulting flooding is greater than the government can handle.
Long urges individuals and organizations to check the website www.nvoad.org or call 1-800-621-FEMA to find out how to help.
Comments