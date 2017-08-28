Volunteers headed to help with hurricane recovery

More Videos 2:00 Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity Pause 2:59 These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew 0:41 Just how dangerous is plastic for Lowcountry marine life? 1:27 How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 3:04 Dashcam footage of high-speed chase in Yemassee 0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:50 Fan of Bluffton and May River Football? Check out these highlights 1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 0:35 Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank 1:51 Watch: Scenes from catastrophic flooding in the Houston area Video Link copy Embed Code copy

FEMA: 'We need the whole community' to help after Harvey Brock Long of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday called on the people of Texas and Louisiana to "be involved" as the states struggle with the devastating impact of Tropical Storm Harvey. He added that FEMA was anticipating that over 30,000 people would need temporary accommodation in shelters. The acting Homeland Security Secretary also said the people in the disaster zone needed all the help they could get, warning that "we are not out of the woods yet, not by a long slot." Pool via AP

