Remains found in NY woods may be man missing since December

New York's Sullivan County Sheriff's Department says skeletal remains have been found next to an abandoned SUV sought in the December disappearance of a 76-year-old man.
According to the Times Herald-Record (http://bit.ly/2wLL2Xd ), members of a hunting club made the weekend discovery under a thick canopy of trees in Cochecton.
There was a three-state search when Lawrence "Lorenzo" Molinaro was reported missing after he failed to show up for a doctor's appointment on Dec. 29. He was last seen by a neighbor two days earlier.
Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff says a forensic examination has been ordered to confirm the identity of the remains.
