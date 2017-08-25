Kentucky Democratic Party chair Overly stepping down

State Rep. Sannie Overly has asked the Kentucky Democratic Party's governing board to form a committee to search for her replacement as party chairwoman.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Paris lawmaker says her plans aren't certain but she wants to remain in public service. Overly has been mentioned as a possible 6th Congressional District candidate next year or as a candidate in the 2019 governor's race. She was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2015.
Overly has represented the state's 72nd House District since 2008. The district includes Bourbon, Bath and Nicholas counties and part of Fayette County. She was elected House majority caucus chairwoman in 2013.
Party spokesman Brad Bowman said Overly will remain chairwoman until the State Central Executive Committee chooses a replacement from the search committee's recommendations.
