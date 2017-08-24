Man charged after car pulls into St. Louis rally, hurting 3

A car drives up to a group of protesters blocking Manchester Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Three people suffered minor injuries when the car pulled into a group of demonstrators protesting a police shooting in St. Louis. Police and witnesses offered differing accounts of what happened Wednesday night during a candlelight vigil and protest in honor of Kenny "Kiwi" Herring, who was fatally shot by officers Tuesday after allegedly stabbing one of them. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP David Carson