National Politics

Former Senate Majority Leader Roger McKellips dies

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 8:18 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Former Democratic state Senate Majority Leader Roger McKellips has died.

McKellips' daughter, Sherran Sommervold, says he died Friday. He was 94.

McKellips served as majority leader of the South Dakota Senate from 1993-94, the last time that Democrats controlled a state legislative chamber.

The Argus Leader reports McKellips was the Democratic candidate for governor in 1978. He beat Lt. Gov. Harvey Wollman in the primary before losing to Republican Bill Janklow in the general election.

McKellips served in the Legislature from 1977-78 and 1981-1994. He also held the posts of assistant minority leader and minority leader.

An online obituary says McKellips was born Jan. 26, 1923, in Alcester, South Dakota. He worked as a banker in his private life.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity 2:00

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence
The Lowcountry weighs in on Trump's ban on transgender people in the military 1:17

The Lowcountry weighs in on Trump's ban on transgender people in the military

View More Video