Former Senate Majority Leader Roger McKellips dies

Former Democratic state Senate Majority Leader Roger McKellips has died.
McKellips' daughter, Sherran Sommervold, says he died Friday. He was 94.
McKellips served as majority leader of the South Dakota Senate from 1993-94, the last time that Democrats controlled a state legislative chamber.
The Argus Leader reports McKellips was the Democratic candidate for governor in 1978. He beat Lt. Gov. Harvey Wollman in the primary before losing to Republican Bill Janklow in the general election.
McKellips served in the Legislature from 1977-78 and 1981-1994. He also held the posts of assistant minority leader and minority leader.
An online obituary says McKellips was born Jan. 26, 1923, in Alcester, South Dakota. He worked as a banker in his private life.
