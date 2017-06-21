Ex-Connecticut police officer claims he was improperly fired

A fired police officer is suing the Connecticut city he once worked for, claiming his rights were violated when he was dismissed.
Curtis Ray was fired by the New Haven Police Department in October 2014 after a recording surfaced of a phone call he had with a convicted drug dealer. The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2sP1WkR ) Ray told the drug dealer he would have informed him about a police raid had he known about it.
Ray's lawyer says the firing violates his due process rights. Ray says the city made public the investigation into his alleged rule violations before the investigation was concluded.
Ray is seeking more than $15,000 in damages and his job back.
A city spokesperson says officials are aware of the lawsuit but have no comment.
