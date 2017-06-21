Republican convicted of assaulting reporter to join House

In this June 20, 2017, photo, Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte responds to questions at his home in Bozeman, Mont., about an election-eve confrontation with a reporter. Gianforte is set to be sworn into office on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, after winning a special congressional election nearly a month ago. He pleaded guilty to assaulting the reporter but says he is ready to put the episode behind him. Bobby Caina Calvan AP Photo