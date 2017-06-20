Nevada GOP: Rosen's expected Senate bid 'ambitious jump'

Nevada Republicans on Tuesday called a first-term congresswoman self-serving and untrustworthy for moving quickly up the political ranks with her expected candidacy in the state's closely watched U.S. Senate race.
State GOP Chairman Michael McDonald said Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, still a relative political newcomer, is "just in it for herself" if she challenges Republican Sen. Dean Heller.
Several Democratic campaign officials in Nevada and Washington, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement, said Rosen is preparing a U.S. Senate campaign. They expect her to run.
Rosen's spokeswoman Ivana Brancaccio did not return calls or emails seeking comment.
Former Sen. Harry Reid chose the computer programmer to run for Nevada's toss-up southernmost congressional district after other Democrats turned down the 2016 contest. She narrowly won and took office in January.
"Reid cleared the field for Rosen in 2016 and has done so again," Greg Bailor, executive director of the state GOP, said in an emailed statement Tuesday. "If she decides to run for Senate that is a pretty self-serving and ambitious jump."
Heller faces a tough re-election. Nevada voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Heller is under fire over President Donald Trump's policies.
Heller campaign spokesman Tommy Ferraro said it was only a matter of time before Reid and Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer designated a liberal challenger. "We look forward to Nevadans deciding between a handpicked Harry Reid candidate and the independent leadership of Dean Heller," Ferraro said in an emailed statement.
___
AP reporter Erica Werner contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.
Comments