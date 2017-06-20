President Donald Trump is seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 19, 2017. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that most Americans say the federal courts were acting properly when they blocked President Donald Trump’s travel ban from going into effect.
National Politics

June 20, 2017 3:55 AM

Poll: Courts are right in blocking Trump's travel ban

By ALICIA A. CALDWELL and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Most Americans say federal courts are acting properly in blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Two versions of the travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries have been put on hold by federal courts. Trump says the ban is necessary to keep would-be terrorists from traveling to the United States. Opponents, including some state officials, argue that it is intended to keep Muslims out.

Fifty-seven percent of Americans say the courts have acted correctly by blocking the travel ban from taking effect, while 39 percent say the judges are wrongly interfering. The poll shows a sharp partisan divide: 82 percent of Democrats say the courts acted rightly, while 73 percent of Republicans say they're wrongly interfering.

