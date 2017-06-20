National Politics

June 20, 2017 2:26 AM

Judge won't reconsider ruling against lawmaker in civil suit

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

A Superior Court judge has rejected a Delaware lawmaker's request for reargument in a long-running in a legal battle over a home-improvement contract.

The judge last month granted a contractor's request to enter an $86,000 arbitration award in its favor as a final lien judgment against Rep. Charles Potter Jr., a Wilmington Democrat, and his wife, former state treasurer and current Wilmington city treasurer Velda Jones-Potter.

In his ruling, the judge noted that the arbitration award has been upheld by both the Court of Chancery and the Delaware Supreme Court. He said there was no reason to revisit those findings, despite the Potters' "kitchen-sink" approach to their legal arguments.

The Potters nevertheless filed a motion for reargument, which the judge denied on Monday.

