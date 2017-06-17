National Politics

June 17, 2017 11:14 PM

Girl hurt when she collides with Atlantic City mayor's car

The Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

Police say a 7-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when she ran into the street and collided with a car being driven by Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian.

Police say Guardian was driving his city-issued vehicle when the child ran out into the street and struck his rear passenger door. It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was taken to a local hospital. Guardian wasn't hurt.

Police say Guardian was not issued a motor vehicle summons because the accident was unavoidable.

Guardian, a Republican, is seeking reelection in November.

