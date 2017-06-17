Christie struggles to recover as disappointment runs deep

FILE- In this May 25, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during Caron Treatment Center's Executive Luncheon on the Opioid Crisis at the headquarters of Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia. As he enters the final months of his second and last term, Christie's approval rating is among the lowest in history for any governor, despite his work to improve his image this year, with a push for drug treatment and frequent news conferences. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo